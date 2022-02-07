Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $30,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,718 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% in the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 61.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,041,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGB. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

