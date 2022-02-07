Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,694,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $33,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 90,636.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 439,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 236,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $606.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

