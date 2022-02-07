Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX opened at $41.02 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

