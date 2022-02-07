Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $79.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.94.

Shares of PENN opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,425,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 423.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

