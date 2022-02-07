PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 174,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $9,870,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $7,397,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,230,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

