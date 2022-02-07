Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $50,969.82 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.11 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,427,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

