OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $473,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 86.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,201 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.
Shares of VIOO stock opened at $192.38 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $184.70 and a 12 month high of $223.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.88 and a 200-day moving average of $205.76.
