Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.23. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

