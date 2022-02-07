Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 249 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $160.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.99.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

