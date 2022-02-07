Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,425 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.36 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $144.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

