Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,177,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Wingstop by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,902,000 after purchasing an additional 131,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $149.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

