OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $717,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 161,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Gold alerts:

ProShares Ultra Gold stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03. ProShares Ultra Gold has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $67.00.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.