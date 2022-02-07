OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

CLTL stock opened at $105.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $105.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.