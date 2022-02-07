Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,299,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,137,000 after buying an additional 658,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,912,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,107,000 after purchasing an additional 55,160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,847,000.

MGV stock opened at $106.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

