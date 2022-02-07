Ameritas Investment Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Generac by 5.6% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA increased its stake in Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. raised their price objective on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Generac stock opened at $279.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.20 and a 200-day moving average of $398.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,396,859 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.