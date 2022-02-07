Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $72.80 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

