Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $288,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 20.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,445,000 after buying an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,535,000 after buying an additional 108,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $136.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $111.59 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.90.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

