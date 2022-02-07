Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.46 Million in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of FN opened at $99.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

