Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after purchasing an additional 672,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,947,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,676,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 365,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.