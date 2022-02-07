Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.28 Million Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 676,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $60,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after purchasing an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ashland Global by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

