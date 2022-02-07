Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.91 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $60,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $23.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

