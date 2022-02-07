Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $75.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.
LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -60.62. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02.
About Lightspeed POS
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
