Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 827,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Vishay Precision Group worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $431.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.