Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 329,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $28,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after buying an additional 93,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after buying an additional 3,135,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,936,000 after buying an additional 111,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

