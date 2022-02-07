Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.24 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 446,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $28,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after buying an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $291,842.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC opened at $73.61 on Monday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

