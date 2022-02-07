Zacks: Analysts Expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.24). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equillium in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth about $573,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

