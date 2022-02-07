CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$80.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL.B shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,338,802.88.

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$64.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.98. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$61.28 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

