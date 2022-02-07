Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $316,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Comerica by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.91 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,746 shares of company stock worth $620,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

