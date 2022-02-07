40,800 Shares in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $133.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Intevac Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

