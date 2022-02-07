First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HR opened at $30.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.48 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

