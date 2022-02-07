US Bancorp DE Takes Position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Profile
BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.
