US Bancorp DE Takes Position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 6,646.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 73,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in the third quarter valued at $756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $5.18 on Monday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $321.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.19.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $102.84 million for the quarter.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Profile

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND).

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.