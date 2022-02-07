US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THRM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $89.51 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.58 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

