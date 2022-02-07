Citigroup Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in GMS by 142.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in GMS during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GMS during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in GMS by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.03. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

