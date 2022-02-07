JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 10.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JELD opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

