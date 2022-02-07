Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811,911 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $17,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 16.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,758,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 135,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 399,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

