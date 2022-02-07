Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 180,034 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 559,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Valvoline by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.