Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8,054 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $305.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

