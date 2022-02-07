Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 54.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,502 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $220,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,867.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $2,922,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95.

