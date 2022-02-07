ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,083 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.23% of ProShares UltraShort Utilities worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Utilities by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Utilities alerts:

NYSEARCA SDP opened at $13.49 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.34.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.