Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000.
NASDAQ:QQC opened at $29.75 on Monday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (QQC)
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.