Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,446 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000.

NASDAQ:QQC opened at $29.75 on Monday. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

