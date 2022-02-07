Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GTS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.65.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.