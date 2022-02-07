55,900 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KIIIU stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

