58,396 Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 58,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 75,947 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 16.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $2,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the third quarter worth about $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $10.94 on Monday. GreenSky, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $89,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

