Gabelli Funds LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 159.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PRLB. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $235.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.