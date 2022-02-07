Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Navigator by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE NVGS opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $85.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

