Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $275.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $358.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.