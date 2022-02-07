Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $275.00

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $358.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.22.

SPOT opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.30.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.