DA Davidson Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $33.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.19.

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.79. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,119 shares during the period.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

