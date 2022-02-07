Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.53.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

