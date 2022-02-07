Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after purchasing an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $628,336,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $224.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.18. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

