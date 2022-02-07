Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $521.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.63 and a 200 day moving average of $605.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $338.88 and a 12 month high of $703.27. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 36.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock valued at $12,702,993. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

